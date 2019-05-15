The Big Bang Theory (ABC at 8) Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) leave their kids for the first time and Koothrappali finds a new pal on Thursday night’s series finale. (Michael Yarish/CBS)

Listings for May 16.

(All times Eastern.)

Premieres

Good Sam (Netflix streaming) A reporter finds more than just a story when she investigates a new lead.

Finales

The Good Fight (CBS All Access at 3 a.m.) Season 3 finale.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 8) Meredith and Alex work together in an attempt to save Gus, and Levi tries to help Nico.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8:30) Sheldon throws a schoolwide party for the Nobel Prize announcements.

Station 19 (ABC at 9) The team heads to Los Angeles to help combat wildfires plaguing the region.

Better Things (FX at 10) Season 3 finale.

For the People (ABC at 10) Jay goes to Kate for help after illegal actions are taken against his parents at their polling place.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) Deacon prepares to be awarded a high honor from the LAPD.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC at 10) Lt. Benson thinks she knows who is behind the death of a teen, but she has trouble proving it.

Special

Unraveling the Mystery: A Big Bang Farewell (CBS at 9:30) A tribute looks back at the sitcom and its success.

Late night

Daily Show (Comedy Central at 11) The Kid Gloves Come Off: Young people taking an outsize role in politics.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Series finale with surprise guests.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jessica Alba, Yara Shahidi, the Head and the Heart.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik, Melissa Rauch, the Barenaked Ladies.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Trevor Noah, Billie Lourd, Ciara.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Halle Berry, Anjelica Huston, Allison Williams, Carly Rae Jepsen.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Aidy Bryant, John Waters, Sen. Michael F. Bennet (D-Colo.), Johnny Radelat.