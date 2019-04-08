The Code (CBS at 9) A military legal drama about a team of Marines who fight to uphold justice in the courtroom. Series premiere tonight. Pictured: Ato Essandoh, left, and Luke Mitchell. (Mark Schafer/CBS)
By Sarah Polus
Sarah Polus
Reporter and editorial aide for Reliable Source

Listings for April 9.

(All times Eastern.)

Returning

The Bold Type (Freeform at 8) Season 3.

Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 9) Season 15.

Premiere

Fosse/Verdon (FX at 10) A limited series based on Sam Wasson’s biography about director and choreographer Bob Fosse and legendary dancer Gwen Verdon.

Special

The Profit: My Roots (CNBC at 9) Marcus Lemonis visits Lebanon to learn about his family’s past.

Documentaries

Meghan & Harry: A Royal Baby Story (TLC at 8) A new take on the buildup to the birth of the couple’s first child.

Reconstruction: America After the Civil War (WETA at 9) A look back on the tremulous time period that proved transformative in America’s history.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Patton Oswalt.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Tony Hale.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Abby Wambach.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chelsea Handler, Justin Hartley, Brooks & Dunn featuring Midland, Bernard Purdie, Chuck Rainey.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Michelle Williams, Emily Bazelon, Oscar the Grouch.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Danai Gurira, Backstreet Boys.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Zoe Saldana, Jason Clarke, Kenny DeForest.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Timothy Olyphant, Diane Von Furstenberg.

Sarah Polus