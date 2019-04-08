Listings for April 9.
(All times Eastern.)
The Bold Type (Freeform at 8) Season 3.
Deadliest Catch (Discovery at 9) Season 15.
Fosse/Verdon (FX at 10) A limited series based on Sam Wasson’s biography about director and choreographer Bob Fosse and legendary dancer Gwen Verdon.
The Profit: My Roots (CNBC at 9) Marcus Lemonis visits Lebanon to learn about his family’s past.
Meghan & Harry: A Royal Baby Story (TLC at 8) A new take on the buildup to the birth of the couple’s first child.
Reconstruction: America After the Civil War (WETA at 9) A look back on the tremulous time period that proved transformative in America’s history.
Conan (TBS at 11) Patton Oswalt.
Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Tony Hale.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Abby Wambach.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chelsea Handler, Justin Hartley, Brooks & Dunn featuring Midland, Bernard Purdie, Chuck Rainey.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Michelle Williams, Emily Bazelon, Oscar the Grouch.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Danai Gurira, Backstreet Boys.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Zoe Saldana, Jason Clarke, Kenny DeForest.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Timothy Olyphant, Diane Von Furstenberg.
