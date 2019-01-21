The Conners (ABC at 8) Darlene (Sara Gilbert) has an unexpected conversation with David that makes everything confusing admist Ben’s (Jay R. Ferguson) life-changing offer on the season finale. (Eric McCandless/ABC)

Listings for Jan. 22.

(All times Eastern.)

Ellen’s Game of Games (NBC at 8) Contestants play Don’t Leave Me Hanging, Aw Snap!, Oh Ship!, One Eyed Monster, Know or Go and more.

The Flash (CW at 8) The Flash confronts Cicada after Nora is gravely injured.

The Gifted (Fox at 9) Lauren stops sleeping to try to counteract the dark forces finding her in her dreams.

Blackish (ABC at 9) The Johnsons allow Dre’s teenage cousin to come stay with them.

Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 9) The four couples’ honeymoons are coming to an end.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Jack’s Vietnam story continues to unfold.

Splitting Up Together (ABC at 9:30) Lena’s business booms with the help of social media.

Premieres

Food Truck Nation (Cooking at 9) Chef and food truck aficionado Brad Miller explores America’s best mobile dining options.

Many Sides of Jane (A&E at 10) A reality series about a woman suffering from dissociative identity disorder (DID), previously known as multiple personality disorder.

Returning

Siesta Key (MTV at 9) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Tom Hanks.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Gina Rodriguez, Lil Rel Howery, Brothers Osborne.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Drew Barrymore, Bret Baier, Maggie Rogers.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Nathan Fillion, 6lack.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Stephen Curry, Regina King, Ron Funches, Lauren Jauregui.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Connie Britton, Dave Franco, Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider, Venzella Joy.