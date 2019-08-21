The Flay List (Food Network at 10:30) Bobby Flay and his daughter Sophie explore each other’s favorite places to eat classic dishes. Pictured: Bobby Flay and Sophie Flay at Los Tacos No. 1 in NYC. (Anders Krusberg)

(All times Eastern.)

The Outpost (CW at 8) Tobin has to face a cousin he hates. Gwynn then makes Tobin an offer he can’t refuse.

Big Brother (CBS at 9) After the group established veto power, one of the houseguests is evicted.

Impractical Jokers (TruTV at 10) Sal, Q, Joe and Mur are at Universal Studios in Hollywood, where they pose as maintenance workers.

Queen of the South (USA at 10) Teresa eradicates a group of mercenaries as she expands her empire.

Premieres

Love Alarm (Netflix streaming) In this South Korean series set in a world in which an app alerts users that someone nearby likes them, a group of young people experience the trials and tribulations of young love. English subtitles.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (MTV at 8) Part 2 of the family vacation kicks off with the group meeting Ronnie’s daughter for the first time.

Specials

13 Hours: Real Story Of . . . (Reelz at 9) The Hollywood blockbuster “13 Hours” gives the soldiers’ perspective of the 2012 assault on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, but this program focuses on Ambassador Chris Stevens’s final hours.

Series Finale

Baskets (FX at 10) The network’s original comedy series comes to a close in the series finale. Martha finally removes her cast.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Fred Armisen.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Crazy Rich Nation.