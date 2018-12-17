Listings for Dec. 17.
(All times Eastern.)
The Voice (NBC at 8) The top four perform duets.
Happy Together (CBS at 8:30) Claire quits her job, causing Jake to worry about their finances.
Blood (Acorn streaming) Cat suspects that her father may know more about her mother’s accidental death than he claimed to.
The Year in Memoriam 2018 (ABC at 10) A one-hour program that honors those who died this year.
Bleed Out (HBO at 8) A film about the prevalence and consequences of error in the medical field.
Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC at 8:30) Matthew Morrison guests. Season finale.
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Eve Ewing.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Black Thought featuring Salaam Remi.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sandra Bullock, Barry Jenkins.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Seth MacFarlane, Andrea Savage, Kodak Black.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Armie Hammer, Amber Heard, Middle Kids, Cardi B.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Saoirse Ronan, Mike Birbiglia, Patrick Droney, Richard Danielson.
