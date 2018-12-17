The Great Christmas Light Fight(ABC at 8) Families and neighborhoods across the country compete for the best Christmas decorations. Each winner receives $50,000. Season finale tonight, (ABCmm/Donald Rager)

Listings for Dec. 17.

(All times Eastern.)

The Voice (NBC at 8) The top four perform duets.

Happy Together (CBS at 8:30) Claire quits her job, causing Jake to worry about their finances.

Premiere

Blood (Acorn streaming) Cat suspects that her father may know more about her mother’s accidental death than he claimed to.

Special

The Year in Memoriam 2018 (ABC at 10) A one-hour program that honors those who died this year.

Documentary

Bleed Out (HBO at 8) A film about the prevalence and consequences of error in the medical field.

Finale

Who Do You Think You Are? (TLC at 8:30) Matthew Morrison guests. Season finale.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Eve Ewing.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Lin-Manuel Miranda, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Black Thought featuring Salaam Remi.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sandra Bullock, Barry Jenkins.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Seth MacFarlane, Andrea Savage, Kodak Black.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Armie Hammer, Amber Heard, Middle Kids, Cardi B.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Saoirse Ronan, Mike Birbiglia, Patrick Droney, Richard Danielson.