The Neighborhood (CBS at 8) Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer, left) invites Dave (Max Greenfield) golfing, but perhaps not for the right reasons, on tonight’s season finale episode. (Monty Brinton/CBS)

Listings for April 22.

(All times Eastern.)

The Resident (Fox at 8) Conrad tries to save a patient who needs blood during a hospital-wide blood shortage.

The Voice (NBC at 8) Live cross battles, part 2.

Man With a Plan (CBS at 8:30) Adam accidentally invites Andi on a trip, and then tries to backtrack.

The Enemy Within (NBC at 10) Shepherd returns to help track down a fugitive.

Premieres

Live Rescue (A&E at 9) Journalist Ashleigh Banfield hosts this series, which follows paramedics as they respond to EMS calls.

Gentleman Jack (HBO at 10) Drama based on the 19th-century diaries of Anne Lister, an outspoken Industrial Age lesbian who tries to woo the unmarried heiress next door. See Hank Stuever’s review on C1.

Independent Lens: Charm City (WMPT at 10; WETA at 11) How officials in Baltimore work to combat violence.

Finale

Queens of Mystery (Acorn streaming) The theater company deals with many obstacles before opening night. Season finale.

Special

Escaping Polygamy (Lifetime at 10) Looking back on the top 10 biggest moments.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Isaac Hempstead Wright.

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Lizzo.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Nathan Lane, Pitbull, Philippe Cousteau.