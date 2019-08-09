The Terror (AMC at 9) Season 2 takes place in the United States in 1941 as college student Chester Nakayama (Derek Mio, left) feels part of the American dream. Shingo Usami, right, also stars. (Ed Araquel/AMC)

(All times Eastern.)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) Contestants gather in Baltimore to face 10 challenging obstacles.

Bachelor in Paradise (ABC at 8) Contestants from past “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” seasons gather in Mexico for another shot at love.

American Dad! (TBS at 10) The family reconnects for Klaus’s funeral.

Are You the One? (MTV at 11) Contestants get matched up by experts after undergoing various tests.

Premiering

Straight Up Steve Austin (USA at 11) Retired WWE star Steve Austin is joined by famous guests to swap stories about their lives while they have adventures in different cities. Season 1.

Returning

Lodge 49 (AMC at 10:10) Dud, recovering from his shark attack, leaves Ernie a voice message about his whereabouts. Season 2.

American Greed (CNBC at 10) The college admissions scandal surrounding coach Rick Singer is examined. Season 13.

Miniseries

Family Pictures (PBS at 9) This three-part series explores different towns across the United States through the lens of people’s family photographs.

Our Boys (HBO at 9) After three Jewish teenagers are murdered by Hamas, a retaliatory murder of a Palestinian boy exasperates a conflict between Arabs and Israelis.

Series Finale

Legion (FX at 10) The series based on Marvel Comics comes to an end as David and Farouk settle things once and for all.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.).

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Common, Kate Upton, Swizz Beatz.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Cate Blanchett, Marc Maron.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Greg Kinnear, Judy Greer, Bazzi.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kathy Griffin, George Takei, Jacqueline Novak, Nate Smith.