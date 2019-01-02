The Titan Games (NBC at 8) Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hosts this reality sports show during which competitiors complete mental and physical endurance challenges.

Listings for Jan. 3.

(All times Eastern.)

Midseason Premieres

The Big Bang Theory (CBS at 8) Penny and Leonard organize a paintball game that ends in chaos.

Young Sheldon (CBS at 8:30) Georgie joins a Bible study in an attempt to spend more time with his crush.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) The team deals with a copycat planning a school shooting.

Premieres

My Daughter’s Ransom (LMN at 8) Rachel’s daughter gets kidnapped during a school field trip.

Surviving R. Kelly (Lifetime at 9) Women share their experiences and accusations against the R&B musician.

Travel Man (Ovation at 10) Richard Ayoade visits sites around the world with pals.

Returning

Gotham (Fox at 8) Season 5.

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo at 9) Season 11.

Bringing Up Bates (UP at 9) Season 8.

Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC at 9) Season 2.

Flip or Flop Nashville (HGTV at 9) Season 2.

The Blacklist (NBC at 10) Season 6.

60 Days In (A&E at 10) Season 5.

Music City (CMT at 10) Season 2.

Specials

Hitler’s Secret Tunnels (History at 9) Mike Scott and Luke Mahoney uncover Nazi tunnels and the secrets they hold.

The Last Days of John F. Kennedy Jr. (ABC at 9) A documentary about Kennedy and his wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, before they died in a plane crash.