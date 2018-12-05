Top Chef(Bravo at 9) The famous cooking show returns for its 16th season. During the first episode, chefs compete in Kentucky. Pictured: (l-r) Judges David Danielson, Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Graham Elliot.

Listings of Dec. 6.

(All times Eastern.)

The Big Bang Theory (CBS at 8) Bernadette finds herself transformed into a pageant mom.

Mom (CBS at 9) Tammy goes on her first date since being released from prison.

I Feel Bad (NBC at 9:30) Emet plays up her Jewish heritage when David’s family comes to visit.

Special

2018 AmericanaFest (CMT at 9) A broadcast of the concert held in Nashville in September will feature performances from old and new Americana artists.

Returning

The Great American Baking Show (ABC at 8) Season 4.

Botched (E! at 9) Season 5.

Midseason Finales

Superstore (NBC at 8) Garrett and Dina get stuck working in the gift-wrapping station.

The Good Place (NBC at 8:30) Michael and Janet concoct a plan.

Will & Grace (NBC at 9) Karen needs to find evidence of her ex-husband’s affair in order to protect her alimony.

Finale

Impractical Jokers (truTV at 9) Season finale.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Julia Roberts.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jason Momoa, J.K. Simmons, Joe Machi.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Gwen Stefani, Jimmy Tatro.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jennifer Aniston, Dolly Parton, Leon Bridges.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Alec Baldwin, Bazzi, Nikki Glaspie.