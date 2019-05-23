What/If (Netflix streaming) Renée Zellweger stars as a woman who offers a newlywed couple a dubious offer to help them get out of debt. Season 1 premieres tonight. (Adam Rose/Netflix)

Listings for May 24.

(All times Eastern.)

Blindspot CNBC at 8) Zapata and Reade try to get their living situation in line and someone threatens the FBI.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC at 8) Fitz and Enoch hit up the casino on the planet of Kitson.

Premieres

The Perfection (Netflix streaming) A horror-thriller about a former musical prodigy who seeks out the school’s new shining star.

High Seas (Alta Mar) (Netflix streaming) Two sisters try to figure out the truth behind disappearances occuring on a luxury ship.

Joy (Netflix streaming) A Ni­ger­ian sex worker in Austria debates how best to get out of debt.

Rim of the World (Netflix streaming) Four teens have to combat an alien attack and try to save earth.

Documentary

After Maria (Netflix streaming) Three Puerto Rican women try to rebuild after Hurricane Maria uprooted their lives.

Returning

She’s Gotta Have It (Netflix streaming) Season 2.

Whistleblower (CBS at 8) Season 2.

Finale

Dynasty (CW at 8) Members of the Carrington family test their allegiances. Season finale.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Dana Carvey, Emily Ratajkowski, Chloe Hilliard.