Listings for May 24.
(All times Eastern.)
Blindspot CNBC at 8) Zapata and Reade try to get their living situation in line and someone threatens the FBI.
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC at 8) Fitz and Enoch hit up the casino on the planet of Kitson.
The Perfection (Netflix streaming) A horror-thriller about a former musical prodigy who seeks out the school’s new shining star.
High Seas (Alta Mar) (Netflix streaming) Two sisters try to figure out the truth behind disappearances occuring on a luxury ship.
Joy (Netflix streaming) A Nigerian sex worker in Austria debates how best to get out of debt.
Rim of the World (Netflix streaming) Four teens have to combat an alien attack and try to save earth.
After Maria (Netflix streaming) Three Puerto Rican women try to rebuild after Hurricane Maria uprooted their lives.
She’s Gotta Have It (Netflix streaming) Season 2.
Whistleblower (CBS at 8) Season 2.
Dynasty (CW at 8) Members of the Carrington family test their allegiances. Season finale.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Dana Carvey, Emily Ratajkowski, Chloe Hilliard.
—