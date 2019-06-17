Listings for June 18.

(All times Eastern.)

America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Auditions continue.

Chopped (Food at 9) The chefs struggle to cook with odd ingredients, including a hybrid veggie.

Pose (FX at 10) Blanca begins a business, and Elektra pulls a bold move.

Premieres

The Lavender Scare (WETA and WMPT at 9) Based on the book by David K. Johnson.

Ambitions (OWN at 10) Two lawyers compete against each other in Atlanta.

Hurricane Man (Science at 10) Josh Morgerman chases down wild and dangerous storms.

Alternatino with Arturo Castro (Comedy at 10:30) A sketch show in which the “Broad City” comedian plays various characters.

Special

Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives (Netflix streaming) Stand-up from the comedian.

Midseason premiere

Drunk History (Comedy at 10) Larry Walters, Phineas Gage and the Greenbrier Ghost.

Returning

Good Trouble (Freeform at 8) Season 2.

The Detour (TBS at 10:30) Season 4.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Tom Perez.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Willie Nelson, Adam Devine.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Chris Matthews, Jessie Buckley.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Joel McHale, Betty Gilpin, Santana.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Lily James, Millie Bobby Brown, Little Mix.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Eva Longoria, Jacki Weaver, Michael Torpey, Jessica Burdeaux.