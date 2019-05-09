Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men (Showtime at 9) This docuseries about the rap group, which includes archival footage and interviews with the living members, premieres tonight. Pictured: Inspectah Deck. (Sue Kwon/Showtime)

Listings forMay 10.

Premieres

Dry Martina (Netflix streaming) A performer has a strange encounter with a woman who claims to be her sister.

ReMastered: The Lion’s Share (Netflix streaming) A reporter tries to help the writer of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” get paid for her work.

Wine Country (Netflix streaming) Amy Poehler stars in this comedy also featuring Rachel Dratch and Maya Rudolph, among others, about a girls trip to Napa.

Jailbirds (Netflix streaming) A reality series about women incarcerated in Sacramento County Jail.

The Society (Netflix streaming) Teenagers navigate a parallel universe in which their town has no parents.

Returning

Easy (Netflix streaming) Season 3.

The Mechanism (O Mecanismo) (Netflix streaming) Season 2.

Sneaky Pete (Prime streaming) Season 3.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC at 8) Season 6.

Season Finales

Last Man Standing (Fox at 8) Mike encourages Mandy and Kyle to move out on their own.

MacGyver (CBS at 8) Mac learns something that creates tension between him and his father.

The Cool Kids (Fox at 8:30) Hank, Charlie and Sid leave Margaret out of their Friend-iversary plans.

Proven Innocent (Fox at 9) The team tries to get to the bottom of Rosemary’s murder before it’s too late.

Blue Bloods (CBS at 10) Frank’s concerns grow over his toast for Jamie and Eddie’s rehearsal dinner.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Emma Thompson, Sophie Turner, Amirah Kassem.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Keanu Reeves, Santino Fontana.