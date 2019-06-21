Years and Years (HBO at 9) A six-part limited series premieres Monday and features Emma Thompson while focusing on a British family navigating the future, with each episode jumping a few years ahead. (Robert Ludovic/HBO)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 8) The qualifying rounds head to the Seattle/Tacoma area, where contestants take on new obstacles such as the barrel roll and the ‘lunatic ledges.’

Below Deck Mediterranean (Bravo at 9) Tensions continue to rise between chief steward Hannah Ferrier and the yacht’s chef, Mila Kolomeitseva.

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox at 9) The judges continue to Los Angeles for the latest round of auditions.

Premieres

Martin Clunes: Islands of America (Acorn streaming) Clunes explores islands on the eastern and western shores of America, beginning in Hawaii.

Curfew (Spectrum streaming) Sean Bean and Adam Brody star in this dystopian action series wherein the British government tries to contain an unknown but deadly virus.

Smithsonian Time Capsule: Beyond Stonewall (Smithsonian at 8) 50 years after the raid at Stonewall Inn, this documentary traces the historical impact of the demonstrations after and showcases important artifacts from Gene Robinson, Matthew Shepard and others.

The Hills: New Beginnings (MTV at 10) The reality show revival brings back some familiar faces (like Heidi and Spencer Pratt) from the original show “The Hills” and pairs them with new co-stars, including Mischa Barton.

Special

Farrah Fawcett: Behind Closed Doors (Reelz at 9) A look at the star’s childhood, her meteoric rise to fame after she was cast in the TV series “Charlie’s Angels,” and her cancer battle from 2006 to 2009.

Returning

Legion (FX at 10) Season 3.

Final Space (Adult Swim at 11:30) Season 2. Moves to Adult Swim.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Elaine Welteroth.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chrissy Teigen, Aldous Harding.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Tom Holland, Andrew Yang.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Olivia Munn, Ramy Youssef, Matt Maeson, Jon Wurster.