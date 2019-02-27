Listings for Feb. 28.
(All times Eastern.)
Hollywood Medium (E! at 8) Tyler Henry helps Terra Jolé, Lizzo and Howie Mandel work through the loss of their fathers.
Top Chef (Bravo at 8) The chefs compete to make the best Lunar New Year feast while in Macau.
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 8) A party goes awry.
Broad City (Comedy Central at 10) The girls go to a drag brunch with Ilana’s distantly related cousin while Abbi tries to shake things up with her appearance.
Ex on the Beach (MTV at 8) A previous relationship has the chance to cause some problems, and Nicole and Maddie deal with the fallout after an argument.
How to Get Away With Murder (ABC at 10) Annalise tries to get a handle on a precarious situation with her team.
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1 at 9) The new batch of competitors is tasked with reusing past seasons’ props and materials, with guest judge Miley Cyrus.
Wife Swap (CMT at 9) This early-2000s reality-TV mainstay begins its revival on CMT.
Better Things (FX at 10) The critically acclaimed series returns with Sam taking her eldest daughter on a trip.
Lip Sync Battle (Paramount at 9) Marcus Scribner vs. Brandon Micheal Hall
Conan (TBS at 11) Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle
Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Shane West
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Gary Clark Jr.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) John Mulaney, Kevin Nealon, 2 Chainz featuring Marsha Ambrosius
Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Ellen Pompeo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Half Alive
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Amy Sedaris, J.K. Simmons, Jon Epcar
