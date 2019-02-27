Will & Grace (NBC at 9:30) Karen (Megan Mullally, right) does whatever it takes to secure the vote for Grace (Debra Messing), and Will gives the local newscaster a second chance. (Chris Haston/NBC)

Listings for Feb. 28.

(All times Eastern.)

Hollywood Medium (E! at 8) Tyler Henry helps Terra Jolé, Lizzo and Howie Mandel work through the loss of their fathers.

Top Chef (Bravo at 8) The chefs compete to make the best Lunar New Year feast while in Macau.

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC at 8) A party goes awry.

Broad City (Comedy Central at 10) The girls go to a drag brunch with Ilana’s distantly related cousin while Abbi tries to shake things up with her appearance.

Finales

Ex on the Beach (MTV at 8) A previous relationship has the chance to cause some problems, and Nicole and Maddie deal with the fallout after an argument.

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC at 10) Annalise tries to get a handle on a precarious situation with her team.

Premieres

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1 at 9) The new batch of competitors is tasked with reusing past seasons’ props and materials, with guest judge Miley Cyrus.

Wife Swap (CMT at 9) This early-2000s reality-TV mainstay begins its revival on CMT.

Better Things (FX at 10) The critically acclaimed series returns with Sam taking her eldest daughter on a trip.

Returning

Lip Sync Battle (Paramount at 9) Marcus Scribner vs. Brandon Micheal Hall

Late night

Conan (TBS at 11) Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle

Busy Tonight/Philipps (E! at 11) Shane West

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Gary Clark Jr.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) John Mulaney, Kevin Nealon, 2 Chainz featuring Marsha Ambrosius

Kimmel (ABC at 11:35) Ellen Pompeo, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Half Alive

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Amy Sedaris, J.K. Simmons, Jon Epcar