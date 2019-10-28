Chopped (Food at 9) The grand champion of desserts will win a $50,000 prize.

Counting On (TLC at 9) John and Abbie finish their winter honeymoon in Finland.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) The ladies celebrate Vicki’s birthday.

This Is Us (NBC at 9) Jack attempts to prove himself to Rebecca’s father.

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant (MTV at 9) Brianna gets shocking news.

Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) The family doesn’t see eye to eye on their group costume.

Mayans MC (FX at 10) Dramatic revelations carve out different paths to vengeance.

New Amsterdam (NBC at 10) Max gets information that could jeopardize his patient.

Tosh.0 (Comedy Central at 10) Daniel meets Super Bitch, a black, gay superhero.

Movie

Any One of Us (HBO at 9) A documentary chronicling pro mountain biker Paul Basagoitia’s life-changing journey to recovery after suffering a spinal cord injury.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Aaron Paul.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Noname.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jason Momoa, Rhett & Link, Daniel Humm.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jennifer Aniston, Thomas Middleditch.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ewan McGregor, Linda Hamilton, Caamp.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Hailee Steinfeld, Mallrat.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Emma Thompson, Taran Killam, Jeremy O. Harris.

— Nina Zafar

