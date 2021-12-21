The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Shane is celebrated for passing the California bar, while the women contend with their own struggles.
Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts (HBO at 10) The Colts have the playoffs in mind as they prepare for their Saturday night matchup with the New England Patriots.
Finales
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX at 10) The two-part finale finds the gang winding down their adventure in Ireland.
Tyler Perry’s Sistas (BET at 9) Season 3 of the dramedy concludes.
Specials
44th Annual Kennedy Center Honors (CBS at 9) The telecast of the annual ceremony whose honorees this year include Justino Diaz, Lorne Michaels, Bette Midler, Berry Gordy and Joni Mitchell.
The Masked Singer Christmas Singalong (Fox at 8) This holiday special includes never-before-seen — and seasonally appropriate — performances from past contestants.
The Price is Right at Night (CBS at 8) Drew Carey hosts a nighttime rendition of the popular game show that will feature festive showcases and prizes.
The LCD Soundsystem Holiday Special (Prime Video at 9) Indie rock ensemble LCD Soundsystem debuts a two-part holiday special, which features a live performance from the band as well as a 1990s sitcom sendup starring the likes of Eric Wareheim and Macaulay Culkin as members of LCD.
Miniseries
WWII in Color: Road to Victory (Netflix) Restored and colorized footage accompanies commentary and insights into major events of World War II.
Movies
It Takes a Christmas Village (Lifetime at 8) The mayor of a small town wants to make sure the annual Christmas market goes off without a hitch, but to do so she must sway the reclusive mill owner to change his ways and look past a dormant family feud.
Returning
Emily in Paris (Netflix) Season 2 of the divisive guilty pleasure of an American (Lily Collins) who navigates life in Paris returns.
— Hau Chu