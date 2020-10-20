American Ninja Warrior (NBC at 9) Competitors include Jessie Graff, Najee Richardson, Joe Moravsky and Meagan Martin.

Sistas (BET at 9) Sabrina thinks Gary may be telling the truth about his ex-wife setting him up.

AD

Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) As a first responder at the beginning of the pandemic, Bow receives her family’s praise for her work, but over time, the family loses its enthusiasm.

AD

Archer (FXX at 10) When AJ is kidnapped, it’s up to Archer to get her back and keep Lana’s rampage pointed in the right direction.

Special

2020 CMT Music Awards (CMT at 8) Kane Brown, Ashley McBryde and actress Sarah Hyland host.

Movie

Rebecca (Netflix) A young newlywed moves to her husband’s imposing estate, where she must contend with his sinister housekeeper and the encompassing shadow of his late wife.

537 Votes (HBO at 9) Through interviews and archival footage, this film examines the events in the battleground state of Florida leading up to and after Election Day in November 2000, when a voter recount resulted in George W. Bush winning the presidency by a razor-thin margin.

AD

Returning

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman (Netflix) Season 3.

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Season 8.

AD

The Conners (ABC at 9) Season 3.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Anthony Mackie, Lily James, Black Thought featuring Portugal. The Man and the Last Artful, Dodgr.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Bruce Springsteen.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Tracee Ellis Ross, Eric Andre, Tate McRae.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Bill Gates, the Head and the Heart.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Todd Sucherman.