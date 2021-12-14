Intergalactic (Syfy at 10) The mutiny heads to Kelp in search of Emma.
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX at 10) A two-part tale finds the gang headed to Ireland.
Twenties (BET at 10) Hattie and the crew support her father at his comedy show.
Premieres
Foodtastic (Disney Plus) Keke Palmer hosts a new food competition series where contestants aim to construct elaborate scenes and sculptures entirely out of food.
Selling Tampa (Netflix) The “Selling Sunset” spinoff highlights the all-female, Black-owned Allure Realty.
Finale
The Masked Singer (Fox at 8) The two-part season finale unmasks the winners of Groups A and B.
The Murders at Starved Rock (HBO at 8) The final chapter of the true-crime documentary.
Specials
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2021 (CW at 8) The annual radio showcase includes performances from Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion.
Young Rock (NBC at 8) Vignettes of Christmases past include Rocky and Dwayne taking gigs as a mall Santa and elf in 1987, and a disastrous Christmas with Coach O in 1993.
Kenan (NBC at 8:30) A special Christmas episode of the comedy created by “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson airs on NBC before Season 2 of the show premieres next year.
Mr. Mayor (NBC at 9) Neil forces his staff to work on “L.A. Christmas Eve” to await his perfect gift.
Shatner in Space (Amazon Prime) A look at actor William Shatner’s Blue Origin voyage from October.
Movies
The Enchanted Christmas Cake (Lifetime at 8) After her grandmother dies, a woman struggles to run her bakery and concoct the secret recipe for the titular cake, but a visit from a celebrity chef sparks inspiration and romance.
Rumble (Paramount Plus) An animated monster wrestling movie, featuring the voices of Will Arnett and others, was supposed to open in theaters but releases exclusively on the streaming platform.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Jodie Turner-Smith.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Penélope Cruz, Kid Cudi, Joanna Stern.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Denzel Washington, Maggie Gyllenhaal, a 20th anniversary celebration of “Lord of the Rings,” featuring special guests.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ben Affleck, Jay Ellis, the Record Company.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Ariana Grande, RuPaul, Jimmie Allen.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Matthew McConaughey, Marisa Tomei, Turnstile.
— Hau Chu