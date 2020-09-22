Guy’s Grocery Games (Food at 9) Guy Fieri brings in four noodle-savvy chefs from across the country for two rounds of cooking competition.

Love Island (CBS at 9) Islanders embark on a summer of love. Every few days, they must couple up or risk going home.

Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (MTV at 9) Michael quickly falls for the charming Francisco, but after one in-person meeting and plans for the future, Francisco vanishes.

Marrying Millions (Lifetime at 10) Bill tries to adjust to Bri’s mother, Sharon, moving into the house, but things quickly go south, leaving Bri torn between Bill and her family.

Premieres

I Can See Your Voice (Fox at 9) Contestants have the chance to win cash if they can tell the difference between good and bad singers, without hearing a note.

Movies

Enola Holmes (Netflix) While searching for her missing mother, intrepid teen Enola Holmes uses her sleuthing skills to outsmart big brother Sherlock and help a runaway lord.

Console Wars (CBS All Access) Flashback to 1990 when Sega, a fledgling arcade company, assembled a team of underdogs to take on the greatest video game company in the world, Nintendo.

Agents of Chaos (HBO at 9) With never-before-seen footage inside Russian troll farms, and videos unearthed from the Russian deep web, the film digs deep into the sophisticated plans to undermine democracy and expose the interference that occured in the 2016 election.

Returning

The Masked Singer (Fox at 8) Season 4.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Michelle Obama.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Millie Bobby Brown, Colin Quinn, Anitta featuring Cardi B & Myke Towers.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Jeff Daniels, Yusuf/Cat Stevens.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Riz Ahmed, Tim McGraw.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Sharon Stone, Alicia Keys.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Sarah Paulson, H. Jon Benjamin.