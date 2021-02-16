SEAL Team (CBS at 9) Natalie presents a life-changing idea to Jason.

Nancy Drew (CW at 9) Tensions flare between Nancy and the Drew Crew as they continue to fight the Aglaeca.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) A fire at a homeless encampment leaves Severide and Casey searching for answers.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) A tragic mission leads each member of the SWAT team to contend with their emotional distress in varied ways.

Resident Alien (Syfy at 10) Harry travels to the Ute Reservation to help Asta’s grandmother.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 10) Mary reveals details about her marriage and sets the record straight about her church.

For Life (ABC at 10) With Aaron and Marie facing threats from an increasingly hostile community, Aaron and his team double down by pursuing criminal charges against a high-ranking police officer they believe tried to cover up the shooting.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) After a series of deadly ambushes, the team goes undercover to bring down a dangerous new drug dealer who is determined to push out the competition.

Premieres

I Survived a Crime (A&E at 10) Survivors share their stories and explore the lasting effects of sudden crime.

Miniseries

Amend: The Fight for America (Netflix) A six-part docuseries exploring the 14th Amendment, which in 1868 promised liberty and equal protection for all people. Will Smith hosts.

Behind Her Eyes (Netflix) A single mother enters a world of twisted mind games when she begins an affair with her psychiatrist boss while secretly befriending his mysterious wife.

Returning

MeatEater (Netflix) Season 9, Part 2.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Season 3.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) Season 11.

Late Night

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jason Bateman, Rosamund Pike, NAV featuring Gunna.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Patton Oswalt.