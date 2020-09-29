Guy’s Grocery Games (Food at 9) Guy Fieri invites four chefs for a shot at $20,000 in an all-pork challenge.

I Can See Your Voice (Fox at 9) Niecy Nash and Jay Pharoah serve as guest panelists. The chosen contestant performs a duet with Jordin Sparks.

Marrying Millions (Lifetime at 10) Rodney tells Desiry about his infidelity. Rick travels to Illinois to beg forgiveness after proposing to Erica and neglecting to ask her father first.

Archer (FXX at 10) Archer and the gang team up with Barry to stop an army of Barrys from turning the world into Barrys.

Movies

American Murder: The Family Next Door (Netflix) Using raw, firsthand footage, this documentary examines the disappearance of Shanann Watts and her children.

The Boys in the Band (Netflix) A visitor turns an evening upside down when he interrupts a gathering of gay men in New York City in 1968. Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto and Matt Bomer star in the Ryan Murphy-produced film based on Mart Crowley’s play.

The Glorias (Amazon Prime) A biopic of Gloria Steinem — from her childhood in 1940s Ohio to her leading role in the women’s liberation movement.

Blood on the Wall (Nat Geo at 9) An exploration of the depths of corruption plaguing Mexico and Central America and the policies that have made living in these countries increasingly difficult, while drug traffickers move money and drugs across the same border that migrants attempt to cross to safety.

Special

South Park: The Pandemic Special (Comedy Central at 8) Stan’s father, Randy Marsh, capitalizes on a growing market for pot as he comes to terms with his role in the covid-19 pandemic.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Chris Colfer, BTS.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Lithgow, Jonathan Alter.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 12:05) Julie Bowen, My Morning Jacket.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Tyra Banks, Surfaces.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Taylor Schilling, Brian Stelter, Jessica Burdeaux.