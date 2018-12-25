You (Netflix streaming) The Lifetime series about a bookstore manager (Penn Badgley) who becomes fanatically and dangerously obsessed with a young female writer comes to Netflix on Wednesday. (Lifetime)

Listings for Dec. 26 and 27.

(All times Eastern.)

Wednesday listings

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 9) L.A. fashion designer Truth seeks out his online love Ray’Quan.

Vikings (History at 9) The Vikings and Saxons engage in battle, and Bishop Heahmund deals with guilt.

Special

The 41st Annual Kennedy Center Honors (CBS at 8) Gloria Estefan hosts as Philip Glass, Cher, Reba McEntire and Wayne Shorter are honored.

Returning

Maigret (BritBox streaming) Season 2.

Thursday listings

Ex on the Beach (MTV at 8) The 10th single arrives in the house and lands in the middle of a love triangle.

I Feel Bad (NBC at 8) Emet tries to get to know her father better.

Botched (E! at 9) The doctors help a woman who almost died of a tummy tuck gone wrong.

Top Chef (Bravo at 9) The chefs are surprised by a Restaurant Week challenge that comes early.

Finale

I Feel Bad (NBC at 8:30) Emet comes up with a creative solution when her vacation time is threatened. Season finale.