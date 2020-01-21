Riverdale (CW at 8) Betty gets to work on a story about Riverdale’s rivalry with Stonewall Prep.

Undercover Boss (CBS at 8) The owner and CEO of Dippin’ Dots goes undercover to see where the stress points are at his company.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Kidd asks for ideas to surprise Severide on his birthday.

Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) The spouses will meet individually with their new stranger in-laws.

Modern Family (ABC at 9) Manny’s dad has a big opportunity for his son.

Vikings (History at 10) Oleg’s plans for the invasion of Scandinavia take shape.

Chicago PD (NBC at 10) Upton clashes with Voight.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Malika tries to make things right with Isaac.

Criminal Minds (CBS at 9) Garcia leads a hacking competition.

The Magicians (Syfy at 10) Alice didn’t buy enough tacos.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) Hondo and the team support Street as he tries to help Nate.

Miniseries

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (Netflix) Meet the people on the front lines of the battle against influenza and learn about their efforts to stop the next global outbreak.

Late night

Conan (TBS at 11) Steve Buscemi.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Kim Ghattas.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Halsey, Leslie Jones, Claire Saffitz.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) John Mulaney, Fortune Feimster.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Colin Farrell, Dave Salmoni, the Weeknd.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Elbow.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Terry Crews, Philip Rucker, Carol D. Leonnig, Adam Marcello.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Abigail Spencer, Rodrigo Santoro, Michael Palascak.