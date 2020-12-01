The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Pops surprises the family with an ill-advised winter cruise to Canada.

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (BET at 8:30) Jeremy and Leah agree to have Lindor over for dinner.

American Housewife (ABC at 8:30) Katie pushes Anna-Kat and Franklin to take a risk and try an activity outside their comfort zone.

Guy’s Grocery Games (Food at 9) Guy and Hunter Fieri send three all-star chefs two boxes of groceries and challenge them to reinvent surf-and-turf dishes.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) On their last day in Palm Springs, Gina, Emily and Shannon are busy trying to untangle Elizabeth’s ever-changing stories.

The Conners (ABC at 9) Harris’s job is in jeopardy after she joins a protest she strongly believes in, leading to tense discussions within the family.

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (BET at 9) Sabrina gives Maurice some advice about his new troubles.

Forged in Fire (History at 9) Four smiths are tasked with forging signature blades from either a large suspension cable or thin piano wire.

Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Bow tries to teach Jack and Diane about the spirit of giving by having them volunteer in Compton.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 10) At the end of Whitney’s party, Jen’s explosive temper reaches a boiling point.

The Murder Tapes (ID at 10) Donald Lewis is a popular musician who owns a local Jazz Cafe who suddenly disappears along with one of his employees.

For Life (ABC at 10) A young social justice warrior joins Aaron and Roswell’s firm.

Premieres

Alien Worlds (Netflix) Applying the laws of life on Earth to the rest of the galaxy, this series blends science fact and fiction to imagine alien life on other planets.

Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller (Nat Geo at 9) Mariana van Zeller explores the complex inner-workings of the global underworld, black and informal markets.

Rescue Cam (A&E at 10) This series highlights human and animal rescues with stories told through footage captured on cellphones, bodycams and security cameras.

Movies

Baby God (HBO at 9) An investigation of a Las Vegas fertility specialist who impregnated women using his own sperm without their knowledge or consent (pictured: Quincy Fortier’s abandoned facility).

Specials

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic (Netflix) In this English-language special, Icelandic comedian Ari Eldjárn pokes fun at Nordic rivalries, Hollywood’s take on Thor, the whims of toddlers and more.

Hazel Brugger: Tropical (Netflix) In this standup special, comedian Hazel Brugger offers her breezy takes on unruly geese, chatty gynecologists, German bank loans and more.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC at 8) This special kicks off the holidays with the lighting of iconic Christmas tree.

Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes (NBC at 10) This event will feature the Rockettes performing numbers recorded at Radio City Music Hall.

Returning

SEAL Team (CBS at 9) Season 4.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Jamie Dornan, Joe Manganiello, Phoebe Bridgers.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Kate Winslet, Michael Eric Dyson.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) George Clooney, Amanda Seyfried, Tones and I.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Bad Bunny.