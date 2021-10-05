Secrets, Lies and Private Eyes (Discovery Plus) As several sources point to their suspect, Alex and Jon discover evidence and hope DNA will identity the killer.
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney Plus) Clara strives to become the new chief of staff; Benny spends time with Lahela as she gets into buying and selling limited-edition sneakers.
The Masked Singer (Fox at 8) A wild card enters the game and the Group A members return.
The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Mr. Glascott petitions the neighborhood to close the local water park, while Barry plots to stop him.
The Challenge (MTV at 8) Kayla wants Luke to choose between his family and returning to Iowa for basketball; Kayla J and Makel realize co-parenting will be harder than they thought.
Riverdale (CW at 8) In the finale, the gang tries to recover from a difficult year back in Riverdale; after an incident at Pop’s, they must make a tough decision about the town’s future.
Survivor (CBS at 8) The castaways come upon a secret advantage that arrives with big risks.
Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) Some couples look forward to a future together, while others begin to question everything; one bride calls for an expert intervention.
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) A mother of two is found dead in her bathtub, and her parents are determined to figure out what happened.
Chicago Med (NBC at 8) A dishonest patient whose lupus is in remission poses challenges for Scott and Halstead; Hammer faces inappropriate advances from a wealthy donor.
The Wonder Years (ABC at 8:30) Bill and Lillian must figure out what to do when Dean stumbles upon some salacious literature and shares it with friends at school.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 9) At dinner with Kyle, Dorit and Lisa, Erika’s mood shifts when questions arise; at Crystal’s Lunar New Year party, Lisa and Garcelle’s old issues threaten to ruin the festivities.
The Conners (ABC at 9) For her recovery program, Becky must make amends for the lies she’s told, leading her to reconnect with a former high school friend.
The Bradshaw Bunch (E! at 9) On a trip to Hawaii, Terry proposes to Tammy for the second time and plans to renew his wedding vows in front of the whole family.
My Feet Are Killing Me (TLC at 9) Dr. Ebonie tries to help Devon, who has named his misshapen foot “Igor”; Dr. Sarah treats a woman with corns and twisted toenails.
In the Dark (CW at 9) In the finale, Murphy finally learns what happened to Jess, and it forces her to reflect on whom she’s become.
Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Griffin finds out the truth about his father’s death and shares why he really came to visit Casey.
In Pursuit With John Walsh (ID at 10) After a couple is murdered, police suspect a vengeful relative, and John aids in the hunt for him.
Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) Halstead faces his past when an old Army colleague is implicated in a deadly blast.
Archer (FXX at 10) Archer finds himself trapped inside IIA headquarters, while Barry is trapped inside Other Barry.
American Horror Story (FX at 10) The president struggles with the ethical questions of a deal he has to make.
A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) When the girls throw Katherine a divorce party, the guys watch the hockey game to distract Eddie.
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central at 10) Edmund embraces Los Angeles life; Grandma teaches Brenda about Chinese cooking and traditions; stranded in New Mexico with a broken down car, Nora does some soul searching.
Premieres
Bad Sport (Netflix) A six-part docuseries looking at the intersection of true crime and sports in scandals around the world.
Baking Impossible (Netflix) Top bakers and engineers come together to build edible creations that must both taste yummy and survive difficult engineering stress tests.
Meet, Marry, Murder (Tubi) True crime series that tells the tragic stories of people who were murdered by their partners.
CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) An attack on Jim Brass leads to a conspiracy targeting the Las Vegas crime lab.
The Canvas: Los Angeles (Fuse at 10:30) A look at the world of Los Angeles’s self-made artists and how their creative vision is informed by the distinctive communities and cultures of the city.
Specials
The Big Squeeze: GameStop, Reddit, and an Economic Disaster (Vice at 9) The stories of those who got caught up in the GameStop short squeeze.
Miniseries
Among the Stars (Disney Plus) A six-part docuseries following Navy Capt. Chris Cassidy — an astronaut on a quest to make one last trip to the International Space Station — and his team of engineers, flight controllers and specialists.
Movies
There’s Someone Inside Your House (Netflix) Makani and her friends try to stop a masked murderer who is going after students at their high school and exposing their secrets.
V/H/S/94 (Shudder) A found-footage horror film in which a mysterious VHS tape reveals a sinister cult and a terrifying conspiracy.
Returning
Tough as Nails (CBS at 9) Season 3.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Monica Lewinsky.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Anthony Anderson, the cast of “Squid Game,” Charli XCX.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Bret Baier, Susie Essman.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Daniel Craig, Eric Wareheim, X Ambassadors.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Judy Greer, Annaleigh Ashford, Cat Power.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Blake Shelton, Brett Goldstein, Cuco, Barrett Martin.
— Kelsey Ables