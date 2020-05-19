What We Do in the Shadows (FX at 10) Guillermo grapples with the fact that he is descended from Abraham Van Helsing.
S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) Hondo tries to make amends with Nichelle while Luca has anxiety about returning to the field.
Premieres
Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam (Lifetime at 8) The series follows the domestic life of eight couples from the series while under quarantine.
Ultimate Tag (Fox at 9) A physical competition based on the classic playground game of chase, co-hosted by NFL sibling trio J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt.
Specials
Small Town Throwdown (Discovery at 10) Comedian Mo Mandel is on a mission to find out what “middle of the nowhere” towns across America are all about.
Returning
The 100 (CW at 8) Season 7.
Man Fire Food (Cooking at 9) Season 9.
At Home With Amy Sedaris (truTV at 10) Season 3.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Anthony Anderson, Michelle Dockery, Gary Clark Jr.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Keegan-Michael Key, Wilco.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Patton Oswalt.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Simon Pegg, Ben Platt featuring Finneas.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Kumail Nanjiani, Sharon Horgan.
— Nina Zafar