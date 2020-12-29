The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 10) Meredith and Seth decide to give their marriage another shot, and Lisa and John have a heart-to-heart.
Premieres
Best Leftovers Ever! (Netflix) Connoisseurs of leftover cooking must find ways to give old leftovers new life, in the hopes of winning a $10,000 prize. Hosted by Jackie Tohn and judges David So and Rosemary Shrager (pictured: Jim Purvis).
Equinox (Netflix) Haunted by visions after her sister vanished with her classmates 21 years before, Astrid begins an investigation that uncovers the dark, eerie truth in this Danish TV show.
Special
Yearly Departed (Amazon Prime) Phoebe Robinson, Rachel Brosnahan, Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman and Natasha Leggero are among the comedians and celebrities delivering eulogies for the year 2020.
Heroes on the Front Line (CW at 8) Hosted by Dean Cain, this show celebrates the heroes who made a difference in the midst of the worldwide pandemic.
Returning
Vikings (Amazon Prime) Season 6.
My 600-Lb. Life (TLC at 8) Season 9.
True Conviction (ID at 11) Season 3.
— Nina Zafar