(All times Eastern.)

The Masked Singer (Fox at 8) The celebrity contestants return for the Group B playoffs and their second performances of the season.

Married At First Sight (Lifetime at 8) The stay-at-home orders have been lifted, and the couples head out for a much-needed getaway in the country.

I Can See Your Face (Fox at 9) Guest panelists DeRay Davis and Russell Peters. The chosen contestant performs a duet with Nicole Scherzinger.

Movies

Blackpink: Light Up the Sky (Netflix) The story of South Korean girl group Blackpink and their rise to fame. The documentary goes deep with details about each of the four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa.

Special

2020 Billboard Music Awards (NBC at 8) Kelly Clarkson is set to host for the third year.

Premiere

The Con (ABC at 10) Stories of victims and perpetrators of too-good-to-be-true offers and the destruction left in the wake of these scams. Narrated by Whoopi Goldberg.

Returning

Sistas (BET at 9) Season 2.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Season 15.

The Amazing Race (CBS at 9) Season 32.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) John Cusack, Leslie Jones, Woodkid.

— Nina Zafar