Movies
Blackpink: Light Up the Sky (Netflix) The story of South Korean girl group Blackpink and their rise to fame. The documentary goes deep with details about each of the four members: Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa.
Special
2020 Billboard Music Awards (NBC at 8) Kelly Clarkson is set to host for the third year.
Premiere
The Con (ABC at 10) Stories of victims and perpetrators of too-good-to-be-true offers and the destruction left in the wake of these scams. Narrated by Whoopi Goldberg.
Returning
Sistas (BET at 9) Season 2.
The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Season 15.
The Amazing Race (CBS at 9) Season 32.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) John Cusack, Leslie Jones, Woodkid.
— Nina Zafar