Big Brother (CBS at 8) Season 23 continues as houseguests vie for the power of veto.
America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Seven acts move on to the semifinals.
The Challenge (MTV at 8) The Challengers must compete in a scary mission called “Sean Cave Recon.”
Riverdale (CW at 8) Archie helps Eric deal with his PTSD and is forced to confront his own past trauma; Betty and Tabitha come up with a way to lure trackers to Pop’s to find the Lonely Highway killer.
Married At First Sight (Lifetime at 8) The honeymoon continues in the Florida Keys for four of the couples.
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) After Nick asks Kristy to marry him, they start planning until she finds him dead in the bedroom.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Erika and Lisa help Kyle celebrate her birthday, which gets derailed by Erika sharing information about her marriage; Crystal hosts a launch party for Lisa’s lip line and the tensions between the ladies thickens.
Press Your Luck (ABC at 8) Contestants from Phoenix; Long Beach, Calif.; and Columbus, Ohio.
MasterChef (Fox at 8) Dominique Crenn, who is the only female chef in the country to attain three Michelin stars, challenges the cooks to pair up and make the same dish, but without being able to see each other.
In the Dark (CW at 9) When Murphy and her friends ride out the storm together, things get awkward.
Guy’s Grocery Games (Food at 9) Four firehouse cooks compete in Flavortown Market.
The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC at 9) Celebrity contestants include Ana Gasteyer, Luke Kirby, Ashanti and Clay Aiken.
MTV Cribs (MTV at 9:30) Tia Mowry shows off her cozy home in Los Angeles; Snooki gives a tour of her custom dream home.
My Feet Are Killing Me (TLC at 10) Dr. Ebonie and Dr. Brad treat a woman who has a “cursed” foot; a man comes in with an extraterrestrial on his toe; another woman has a callus.
Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Callie gets an anonymous tip during the trial; Mariana lands a huge client at work; Malika explores her feelings for a co-worker.
Awkwafina is Nora from Queens (Comedy Central at 10) After Nora gets an MRI during an earthquake, she time-travels to 2003 and decides to warn her younger self of the mistakes she will make.
Premieres
Motel Makeover (Netflix) Best friends and business partners design and revamp motels.
Open Your Eyes (Netflix) After a teenager gets into a tragic accident, she attempts to rebuild her life at a memory disorders center but soon becomes suspicious of her unconventional treatment.
Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes (Netflix) Live Hallangen is back from the dead with a thirst for blood and needs to help out her family’s funeral parlor.
The Program: Prison Detox (Discovery Plus) A docuseries shot during the pandemic follows those involved in a drug rehabilitation program in Arkansas.
Neighborhood Wars (A&E at 10) A look at footage from real-life neighbors across the country.
Specials
Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Making of the Season 2 Finale (Disney Plus) An inside look at how the finale of the show was made.
CMT Giants: Charley Pride (CMT at 9) Celebrating the life and legacy of late singer Charley Pride.
Miniseries
Clickbait (Netflix) A family man is abducted in a crime with an online twist.
John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer (Netflix) Behind medium João Teixeira de Faria’s fame was a trail of abuse, revealed by survivors, prosecutors and the press.
Movies
Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed (Netflix) The art instructor, pictured above, may have his legacy secured, but the battle for his empire rages on.
Returning
American Horror Story: Double Feature (FX at 10) Season 10.
Archer (FXX at 10) Season 12.
Counting Cars (History at 10) Season 10.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Eugenio Derbez, CHVRCHES.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Symone, Tai Verdes, guest host RuPaul.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Bradley Whitford, Lorde.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Michael Keaton, Teyonah Parris, Chris Stapleton, Jerome Flood II.
— Anying Guo