Riverdale (CW at 8) Archie, Betty, Veronica and Jughead prepare for their first day as Riverdale High’s newest teachers.

American Housewife (ABC at 8:30) Greg asks Lonnie to be his campaign manager to help strengthen his social media presence.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) Jackie struggles with the tension in her marriage.

The Conners (ABC at 9) Dan attempts to help Ben out at the hardware store, but they don’t agree about how to run the business.

Nancy Drew (CW at 9) George’s strange behavior leaves Nick feeling unsettled.

Guy’s Grocery Games (Food at 9) Three all-star chefs must make guilty pleasure dishes using whatever ingredients they have in their home pantries.

Call Your Mother (ABC at 9:30) Jean brings the family together for Sunday dinner and invites Jackie’s older boyfriend.

Resident Alien (Syfy at 10) A surprise visitor gives Harry an introduction to marriage.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Mariana’s app becomes popular with the wrong crowd.

For Life (ABC at 10) Aaron and his legal team face their toughest trial yet as they prosecute the police officer responsible for the killing of an innocent, unarmed Black man.

Premieres

Canine Intervention (Netflix) Renowned Oakland dog trainer Jas Leverette runs Cali K9, one of the top dog-training facilities in California.

Ginny & Georgia (Netflix) Free-spirited Georgia and her two kids, Ginny and Austin, move to a quaint New England town in search of a fresh start but find that the road to new beginnings can be bumpy.

Design Star: Next Gen (Discovery Plus) Hosted by Allison Holker Boss, this competition series features eight interior designers, renovators and social media brand-builders as they compete for the $50,000 cash prize.

Returning

Snowfall (FX at 10) Season 4.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Ted Danson.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Awkwafina, Ava DuVernay, Chloe x Halle.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Arsenio Hall, Celeste.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jennifer Connelly, Kevin Garnett, Tobe Nwigwe.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Stanley Tucci, Pentatonix.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ice-T, Tracey Wigfield, Raghav Mehrotra.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Beth Behrs.