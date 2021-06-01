The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Sutton and Crystal’s disagreement comes to a head, and Lisa and Erika pull a prank.
Malawi Wildlife Rescue (Smithsonian at 8) Wildlife veterinarian Amanda Salb and her team help release a giant eagle owl, rehabilitate an orphan vervet and say so long to three residents.
Nancy Drew (CW at 9) The crew works together to help Nancy in the season finale.
Guy’s Grocery Games (Food at 9) Guy Fieri sends three contestants food that they must incorporate in two rounds of the games.
Crime Scene Kitchen (Fox at 9) A second group of bakers must scour the kitchen for clues to figure out what was baked.
The Hills: New Beginnings (MTV at 9) Brody and Heidi’s friendship is at a crossroads after they argue during dinner, and Justin begins opening up to the group.
The Bold Type (Freeform at 10) Jane and Jacqueline deal with an inconsistency in a story, and Sutton gets a double whammy of a career win and personal blow.
Queen of the South (USA at 10) Pote and Kelly Anne adapt to suburbia, and Teresa and James must go after Kostya.
A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Gary is the glue of his friend group, which takes a toll on his relationship with Darcy, and Sophie processes her dad’s choices with Rome.
Premieres
Too Large (Discovery Plus) Seven people want to change their unhealthy lifestyles and lose weight.
Court Cam Presents Under Oath (A&E at 10) Viewers get a look at defendants on the stand.
Specials
HIV: The Neglected Pandemic (Vice at 9) Reflecting on the 40th anniversary of HIV and AIDS in the United States.
Movies
Carnaval (Netflix) An influencer going through a heartbreak takes her friends on a free trip to Bahia’s Carnival.
Returning
Kim’s Convenience (Netflix) Season 5.
Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam (Lifetime at 8) Season 3.
MasterChef (Fox at 8) Season 11.
Family Karma (Bravo at 9) Season 2.
Late Night
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC at 11:35) Rachel Weisz, Rob Riggle, Willie Jones.
A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Tan France.
— Anying Guo