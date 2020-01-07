Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Casey and Gallo hunt a missing piece of equipment.

The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 9) Reunion, Part 2.

Single Parents (ABC at 9:30) Will and Angie must pretend to be a couple for the night.

Chicago PD (NBC at 10) The team pursues an arms dealer.

Stumptown (ABC at 10) Dex is hired by a famous TV judge.

Vikings (History at 10) Hvitserk continues to unravel.

Premieres

America’s Top Dog (A&E at 9) This show brings together top K9 cops and civilian dogs and their handlers as they compete nose-to-nose on the ultimate K9 obstacle course.

Party of Five (Freeform at 9) The five Acosta children navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported to Mexico. (Hank Stuever reviews.)

True Life Crime (MTV at 9) Investigating true-crime mysteries of young victims.

Returning

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 8) Season 8.

Undercover Boss (CBS at 8) Season 9.

Criminal Minds (CBS at 10) Season 15.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Mo Rocca.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Quentin Tarantino, Jodie Whittaker, Nathaniel Rateliff.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Larry David.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) John Cena, RuPaul, Dermot Kennedy.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Tiffany Haddish, M. Night Shyamalan, Shaed, Caitlin Kalafus.

A Little Late /Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Rhett & Link.

— Nina Zafar

