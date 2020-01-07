(All times Eastern.)

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 8) Melissa prepares for her Envy fashion show.

Chicago Med (NBC at 8) One of Dr. Halstead’s former patients resurfaces.

Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) Five couples get ready to walk down the aisle.

Modern Family (ABC at 9) Alex’s company puts her up in a luxury apartment building.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Casey and Gallo hunt a missing piece of equipment.

The Real Housewives of Dallas (Bravo at 9) Reunion, Part 2.

Single Parents (ABC at 9:30) Will and Angie must pretend to be a couple for the night.

Chicago PD (NBC at 10) The team pursues an arms dealer.

Stumptown (ABC at 10) Dex is hired by a famous TV judge.

Vikings (History at 10) Hvitserk continues to unravel.

Premieres

America’s Top Dog (A&E at 9) This show brings together top K9 cops and civilian dogs and their handlers as they compete nose-to-nose on the ultimate K9 obstacle course.

Party of Five (Freeform at 9) The five Acosta children navigate daily life struggles to survive as a family unit after their parents are suddenly deported to Mexico. (Hank Stuever reviews.)

True Life Crime (MTV at 9) Investigating true-crime mysteries of young victims.

Returning

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 8) Season 8.

Undercover Boss (CBS at 8) Season 9.

Criminal Minds (CBS at 10) Season 15.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Mo Rocca.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Quentin Tarantino, Jodie Whittaker, Nathaniel Rateliff.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Larry David.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) John Cena, RuPaul, Dermot Kennedy.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Tiffany Haddish, M. Night Shyamalan, Shaed, Caitlin Kalafus.

A Little Late /Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Rhett & Link.

Nina Zafar