Tough as Nails (CBS at 9) The final five competitors battle to be crowned the champion and win the $200,000 prize.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 9) The ladies come together for a virtual sit-down to rehash a season of highs and lows.

Marrying Millions (Lifetime at 10) Rick is happy to be back on his home turf, and Erica has a sexy surprise planned for his 69th birthday.

Premieres

Bad Boy Billionaires: India (Netflix) This investigative docuseries explores the greed, fraud and corruption of India’s most infamous tycoons.

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (BET at 9) Jeremy moves his wife and two kids from Chicago to Georgia to collect his inheritance from his grandmother, only to find that his grandfather has used the money to purchase an assisted-living facility.

Specials

Cult of Personality: Moonies (Reelz at 8) A look at the firsthand experiences of members of the Rev. Sun Myung Moon’s Unification Church.

Cult of Personality: The Children of God (Reelz at 9) The case of the late David Berg and his cult, in which women are sent out onto the street to sell their bodies to raise money and find converts.

The Butcher Baker: Mind of a Monster (ID at 9) The true story of Robert Hansen, who ran a successful bakery and held world-record hunting trophies that brought him respect among his peers. Behind his exterior lurked a cold-blooded serial killer.

World’s Most Evil Killers: Angel of Mercy (Reelz at 10) In 2010, John David Matthews was found stabbed to death and his 47-year-old neighbor, Andrew Dawson, immediately became a suspect.

Returning

MTV’s Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (MTV at 9) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Rory Scovel.