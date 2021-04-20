Kung Fu (CW at 8) Nicky and Henry follow a lead concerning a professor who could help them find Zhilan, and Jin and Mei-Li may have some issues in their marriage.

Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Archer and Choi respond to a scene that reminds them of bad memories, and Manning will do whatever she can as her mom’s condition worsens.

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Erica goes on a date, and Beverly is ecstatic when Murray has bought a shore house.

Home Economics (ABC at 8:30) Connor gets all the cousins together for a sleepover to cheer up his daughter, and Tom wants to prove he is a fun uncle.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) A yacht party instigates a fight between Margaret and Jennifer, and Teresa grapples with the loss of her parents.

SEAL Team (CBS at 9) Jason meets with a former teammate, and some Bravo members deal with personal problems when they’re sent on a surprise mission.

Forged in Fire (History at 9) Four smiths enter a forging battle, and the two who prevail must head home to build the Bastard Sword.

The Conners (ABC at 9) Mark is exhausted from studying for an entrance exam, so Darlene tries to help (with disastrous results).

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Mouch’s amazing save might be overshadowed by a mystery man helping out a neighbor, and Casey frets over his future at the CFD.

Call Your Mother (ABC at 9:30) Danny’s divorce is finalized, so he asks Jean out on an official first date, and Jackie and Freddie fight over Jean’s old engagement ring.

Snowfall (FX at 10) In the season finale, Franklin’s family splinters and Teddy has to make a tough decision.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) The team works to stop an attack on the city and confronts its role in a team member’s death.

Queen of the South (USA at 10) When the judge puts a bounty on Dumas, Teresa makes James to rescue him.

Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) The couples travel to Hilton Head, S.C., with only nine days left until Decision Day.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) The team goes after a serial rapist, and Sgt. Voight avoids falling into old tendencies as he pursues justice.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Callie isn’t sure whether to help Kathleen after she’s arrested by the FBI, and Mariana tells the truth about her relationship with Evan.

A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Sophie does her music school audition, and Katherine and Eddie find themselves at a crossroads.

Premieres

Married at First Sight: Unmatchables (Lifetime at 10) Previous season applicants, including a serial ghoster and woman who doesn’t know how to kiss, get a shot at love with help from Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles.

Zero (Netflix) A reserved teen must use his powers of invisibility to help defend his neighborhood.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Elisabeth Moss, James Cameron, Carlos Vives, Ricky Martin.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Ed Helms, Susan Page.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) George W. Bush, Maroon 5.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Cher, Jackson Wang.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Christine Baranski, Melissa Villaseñor, Emmanuelle Caplette.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Teddy Swims.