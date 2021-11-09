The Challenge (MTV at 8) Agents have to transform into mavericks in a “Top Gun” type of mission; Aemanda wants to secure her future in the game; Josh trips up and says too much, and on player holds it against him during a tense nomination.
Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) It’s decision time for five couples.
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) Single mom Sarah Goode disappears after a night out with friends, and police find a signature at the crime scene.
Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Scott’s loyalty to Med and the police department is challenged; the annual random drug testing affects a doctor’s career; Choi attemps a traditional method on a patient; Halstead helps Hammer look for her mother.
My 600 Lb. Life (TLC at 8) Julian and his wife, Irma, fell in love at first sight, but to grow old together, Julian must overcome a food addiction that has caused him to be more than 800 pounds.
Moonshiners (Discovery at 8) Tickle and the Laws escape a raid, only to find that Josh is missing; Tim and Howard tackle a gas shortage with a solution; Mike and Jerry rebuild their oak barrel pot after blowing up their first attempt.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 8) Sarah, Ava, Behrad and Gary track down Dr. Gwyn Davies in New York City; Astra, Spooner and Gideon try to stop the Legends from using their time machines; Nate and Zari put their heads together on the Hoover situation.
Batwoman (CW at 9) Ryna asks Sophie to come with her to a dinner at Jada’s to figure out what her estranged mother knows about Wayne Enterprises; Ryan sees another side to Marquis and her mother as the terrifying evening takes place.
Tough as Nails (CBS at 9) The crew have to install a crop field integration system.
The Bradshaw Bunch (E! at 9) Erin has pregnancy news, but decides to keep it a secret until she’s able to tell the whole family; Rachel has her egg harvesting procedure; Terry creates a “vision board” to help all his family dreams come true.
Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Severide and Herrmann fight over office space; Boden takes a look at Pelham’s past as he thinks about making him permanent; Gallo’s resentment of Pelham reaches a tipping point; Brett and Ritter make Violet confront her true feelings for Gallo.
Secrets of the Dead (PBS at 10) A look at the conditions and science around the Hindenburg explosion, as well as 10 flaws that led to the disaster.
Twenties (BET at 10) Marie and Chuck set new boundaries for their relationship; Marie makes moves on her movie with Quintrell; Hattie tries to find a happy medium with her writers’ group.
The Sinner (USA at 10) Ambrose finds out the source of Percy’s ritualistic practices, diving even deeper into her past.
Chicago PD (NBC at 10) The team investigates the stabbing of a father with two young daughters; the FBI investigation into Roy Walton’s death intensifies.
CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) Max puts CSI on lockdown after evidence in a new murder tips Grissom and Sarah to a new suspect; Folsom and Allie look into a series of killings at a clown-themed hotel.
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS at 10:30) Season 6 continues.
Premieres
Animal (Netflix) Following the world’s most incredible creatures in moments that haven’t been captured on camera before.
Specials
55th Annual CMA Awards (ABC at 8) The annual award show is hosted by CMA Award winner Luke Bryan, the first time the ceremony has had a solo host in nearly two decades.
Movies
Clifford the Big Red Dog (Paramount Plus) A live-action adaptation of the gigantic fire-engine-red canine and his human family. Pictured above: Izaac Wang, Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall and Clifford, the big red dog.
Passing (Netflix) In 1920s New York City, a Black woman meets with a former childhood friend, who is now passing as White.
Returning
Gentefied (Netflix) Season 2.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Bad Bunny.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Will Ferrell, Lucy Hale, Dusty Slay.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Aubrey Plaza, Bruce Springsteen.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Ryan Reynolds, “Science Bob” Pflugfelder, Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Dwayne Johnson, Avril Lavigne.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Gayle King, David Copperfield, Aurora, Elmo Lovano.
— Anying Guo