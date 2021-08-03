The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Kyle tries to help solve a mystery involving one of the women in La Quinta; Sutton reveals her secrets for navigating a messy divorce.
Guy’s Grocery Games (Food at 9) Guy brings in some “Food Network Star” favorites for this special episode.
Love Island (CBS at 9) The fight for the prize continues among the singles.
Forged in Fire (History at 9) On the finale of the Armed Forces Tournament, the four surviving smiths face off to determine the winner.
Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Callie and Mariana work together to find the right candidates for Tommy’s trial; Dennis goes into a new business; Gael and Isabella realize co-parenting is not as easy as they thought it would be.
The Hills: New Beginnings (MTV at 10) Kaitlynn tells Brody about her pregnancy; the Pratts and Wahlers finally try to unravel the feud dividing the group.
Dave (FXX at 10) Dave goes to a legendary recording studio, hoping to get over his creative block. There, he must confront his greatest obstacle: his own ego.
Premieres
Cooking With Paris (Netflix) A reality cooking show with American heiress and socialite Paris Hilton, pictured above.
Breaking Bland (HGTV at 9) Mary Welch Fox Stasik pushes the boundaries of design and helps families add some of their own personality to their homes.
Miniseries
Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (Netflix) A true story of two childhood friends turned high school dropouts turned powerful drug kings in Miami.
Returning
Short Circuit (Disney Plus) Season 2.
Car Masters (Netflix) Season 3.
Control Z (Netflix) Season 2.
My Feet Are Killing Me (TLC at 10) Season 3.
— Anying Guo