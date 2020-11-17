Catfish: The TV Show (MTV at 8) Tony met Tiana on Facebook two years ago, but there are big red flags.

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Beverly’s meddling in Adam’s relationship with Brea leads to a confrontation with her divorced mother.

American Housewife (ABC at 8:30) Katie is taken aback when she learns Taylor’s boyfriend Trip has been spending the night.

Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (BET at 8:30) Sandra responds to the most unlikely motivator.

Guy’s Grocery Games (Food at 9) The challenge is to make the best Thanksgiving dinner and leftover pie revival.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) As the coronavirus makes its way to California, Shannon stocks up on supplies, and Kelly gets bad news.

The Conners (ABC at 9) Jackie is introduced to someone who wants to be more than friends.

I Can See Your Voice (Fox at 9) Guest panelists Joel McHale, Deon Cole and Jeff Dye. One contestant performs with Adrienne Houghton.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Brett and Mackey find their lives in peril; Casey and Brett tread in unfamiliar territory.

Black-ish (ABC at 9:30) Dre’s intimate wedding plans for Pops and Ruby go awry when Pops’s brother, Uncle Norman, shows up unexpectedly for the festivities.

Secrets of the Dead (PBS at 10) Three groups of treasure hunters search for the gold fortune buried somewhere in New York by gangster Dutch Schultz in 1935.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) Hondo is conflicted when Leroy, his incarcerated childhood friend and Darryl’s father, asks him to speak on his behalf at a parole hearing.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 10) Meredith’s birthday party comes to a cold ending when Jen and Mary get into a heated argument about Mary’s insensitivity toward Jen’s aunt.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) When the son of an influential former officer is implicated in a murder, Moore pressures Voight to charge him quickly.

Premieres

No Man’s Land (Hulu) This eight-episode drama series is set in Syria during the civil war, where it follows a French man searching for his missing sister with the help of an all-female unit of Kurdish soldiers.

Holiday Home Makeover With Mr. Christmas (Netflix) Interior designer Benjamin Bradley and his team work to bring holiday cheer to families deserving of a home makeover.

Movies

Crazy, Not Insane (HBO at 9) Psychiatrist Dorothy Otnow Lewis has devoted her life to researching serial killers and has worked with the likes of Ted Bundy. Her controversial work with patients with dissociative identity disorder led her to develop a field theory of what makes a killer.

Smoke: Marijuana + Black America (BET at 10) This two-hour special examines marijuana’s cultural, social, economic and legal impacts on American society and the Black community.

Returning

Forged in Fire (History at 9) Season 8.

For Life (ABC at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Thomas Middleditch.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Dan Levy, Michael J. Fox, Julia Michaels.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Matthew McConaughey, Cedric the Entertainer.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Goldie Hawn, Alex Winter, Beabadoobee.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Alison Brie, Yuval Noah Harari.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Hugh Grant, Emily Spivey, Valerie Franco.