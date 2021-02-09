Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Charles and Anna bond over a scary situation.

American Housewife (ABC at 8:30) Katie goes overboard in her efforts to help J.D. become a father.

Nancy Drew (CW at 9) Nancy and the Drew Crew race against the clock to find a way to destroy the Aglaeca before she can destroy them.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Gallo makes a split-second decision during a dangerous fire rescue, leaving Casey steaming that his direct orders weren’t obeyed.

Call Your Mother (ABC at 9:30) Jackie decides she needs to be Jean’s relationship guru and helps her land a date with a guy from the farmers market.

Resident Alien (SyFy at 10) Harry races to keep his secret safe as Asta is forced to face her own past.

For Life (ABC at 10) Safiya pursues video evidence that could change her case.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) After a seemingly innocent young man is gunned down in the street, the team works to bring in the suspected culprit, but the case is complicated.

Premieres

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel(Netflix) In 2013, college student Elisa Lam’s mysterious death at a Los Angeles hotel ignited a media frenzy and mobilized a global community of Internet sleuths.

Special

Tuskegee Airmen: Legacy of Courage (History at 8) Robin Roberts explores the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen, the legendary African American pilots (including her father) who served in World War II.

Returning

Tough as Nails (CBS at 8) Season 2.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Dwayne Johnson, Daniel Kaluuya, Chris Stapleton.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Kristen Wiig, Rebecca Breeds.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Mila Kunis, KJ Apa, Sam Dew.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Noah Centineo, Madison Cunningham.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Allison Janney, Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.).

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Priyanka Chopra Jonas.