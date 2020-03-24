(All times Eastern.)

Chicago Med (NBC at 8) One of Ben’s students is admitted to the E.R., concerning him and Maggie.

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Barry and Erica turn Murray’s furniture store into an after-hours lounge for college students.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Brett continues to get invested in her birth mother.

SEAL Team (CBS at 9) Clay thinks about a new career path while Jason feels pressured to consider the next step in his own career.

American Housewife (ABC at 9:30) Katie wants to re-create her and Greg’s first apartment.

Chicago PD (NBC at 10) Rojas realizes that someone close to her might be involved in an elusive drug ring.

The Magicians (Syfy at 10) Alice writes a letter.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) Luca’s brother crosses police lines to shoot footage for a story.

Specials

Pandemic: COVID-19 (Discovery/Science at 10) Scientists and experts will take an in-depth look at the virus’s transmission and treatment.

CMT Crossroads: Halsey & Kelsea Ballerini (CMT at 10) The latest installation in the show that pairs country artists with musicians from other genres was filmed during a special public outdoor event at the Ascend Amphitheatre in downtown Nashville.

Movies

Humboldt: Epic Explorer (Smithsonian at 8) Following the story of epic explorer Alexander von Humboldt, whose discoveries in South America inspired Charles Darwin and changed our understanding of nature.

Premieres

Eating History (History at 10) Food expert Old Smokey and collector Josh Macuga explore food history and discover why some foods have stood the test of time.

Earth’s Sacred Wonders (PBS at 10) Exploring many of the world’s best-known landmarks that have been inspired by faith.

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show with Trevor Noah.

Nina Zafar