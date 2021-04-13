The Challenge (MTV at 8) The remaining eight agents arrive at TJ’s final and most intense mission of the season.

Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) Only two weeks are left until decision day for the four couples.

Home Economics (ABC at 8:30) The Hayworth family is invited to a family friend’s wedding, and Marina plans her drinking schedule for a rare night out.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) A psychic reveals Dolores’s health crisis, Melissa’s marriage problems and secrets about Teresa’s dating life.

Nancy Drew (CW at 9) Nancy and Celia Hudson go head-to-head, and Nick hires a new line cook.

Forged in Fire (History at 9) Four smiths must put their memories to the test when recreating a complicated blade they can only look at for 20 seconds.

The Conners (ABC at 9) Dan encounters a surprise visitor who gives some unsolicited advice, and Darlene welcomes a new employee.

Call Your Mother (ABC at 9:30) Sharon and Jean plan a trip to Las Vegas before Sharon leaves town, and Celia and Freddie have a conversation about whether they want kids.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Callie juggles the murder case and her feelings about Gael, and Davia struggles with her feelings.

Queen of the South (USA at 10) Teresa arranges a sit-down between the Dominicans and the Russians as tensions rise.

A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Sophie is upset after a disturbing encounter, so Gary calls Maggie and Regina for support, and Eddie makes a surprising friend.

Snowfall (FX at 10) Franklin fights for survival, and Teddy goes to extreme lengths to save his operation and career.

Premieres

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! (Netflix) Jamie Foxx, pictured above with Kyla-Drew, stars as a single father to a teenage girl in this new sitcom, loosely based on Foxx’s real-life relationship with his daughter.

Bargain Block (HGTV at 9) A tight budget limits Keith and Evan’s creativity as they tackle their first home renovations on a new block.

Miniseries

Michael Phelps: Medals, Memories & More (Peacock) The series looks at the swimmer’s career, from the 2004 Olympics to his personal highs and lows.

Movies

The Soul (Netflix) A prosecutor and his wife discover occult secrets while investigating a businessman’s death.

Why Did You Kill Me? (Netflix) Crystal Theobald’s family uses social media to track down the people who killed her.

Returning

The Circle (Netflix) Season 2.

The Big Interview With Dan Rather (AXS at 8) Season 9.

Expedition X (Discovery at 9) Season 3.

Josh Gates Tonight (Discovery at 10) Season 3.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Howie Mandel.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Allison Janney, Sope Dirisu, Pooh Shiesty.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Willie Geist, Maria Bakalova.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Terry Crews, Corinne Foxx, Greta Van Fleet.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Keith Urban, Jon Batiste.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Gayle King, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Anderson East.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Margaret Cho.