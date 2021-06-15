Press Your Luck (ABC at 8) Contestants are from El Segundo, San Diego and Bakersfield, Calif.
MasterChef (Fox at 8) The final audition round of the season includes guest judge Paula Deen.
Forged in Fire (History at 9) Four smiths won’t know the material they’re using until opening up a crate of salvaged metals.
Crime Scene Kitchen (Fox at 9) The bakers take on a new challenge in the kitchen, but one team will be sent home.
The $100,000 Pyramid (ABC at 9) Celebrity contestants include Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Alex Moffat and Michelle Collins.
Family Karma (Bravo at 9) Vishal and Richa try to mend their relationship, and Monica plans a Navratri celebration, but not everyone gets an invite.
The Hills: New Beginnings (MTV at 9) Heidi and Spencer are stunned to learn their behavior is a topic of discussion, and Caroline declares her true feelings for Kaitlynn.
The Bold Type (Freeform at 10) Jane, Kat and Sutton seek clarity in an unconventional way after feeling overwhelmed with work decisions.
The Blacklist (NBC at 10) Reddington takes Liz to the epicenter of his empire, revealing secrets from the past.
Premieres
The House My Wedding Bought (Discovery Plus) Ever wanted to get married and buy your dream house? These couples are doing both at the same time, with help from host Breegan Jane.
Penguin Town (Netflix) Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt narrates this series about a colony of endangered African penguins in Cape Town.
Two Steps Home (HGTV at 9) Hosts Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin help clients to sell their home and buy a new one.
Movies
Silver Skates (Netflix) A thief courts an aristocrat’s daughter as forces bigger than them try to keep them apart.
Returning
Card Sharks (ABC at 10) Season 2 returns.
Dave (FXX at 10) The second season of the show starring Dave Burd, perhaps better known as Lil Dicky, pictured above.
Late Night
Conan (TBS at 11) JB Smoove.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Seth Meyers, Annie Murphy, Coldplay.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Mary J. Blige, Sleater-Kinney.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC at 11:35) Zooey Deschanel, Sam Richardson, Kodak Black.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Margot Robbie, Rose Byrne, Polo G.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Terry Crews, Ann-Margret, Stevie Nistor.
— Anying Guo