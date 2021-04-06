The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Barry and Joanne crash Erica and Geoff’s weekend camping trip, and the couples end up competing to see which pair is better.

Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) Decision Day is less than three weeks away, and the couples meet individually with Dr. Pepper and Pastor Cal.

Story continues below advertisement

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) Teresa and Joe prepare for their father’s memorial, and a fight between Margaret and Jennifer starts to brew.

Advertisement

SEAL Team (CBS at 9) Jason is put on trial and doesn’t know whether his closest friend Ray is supporting him, and Stella moves in with Clay.

Nancy Drew (CW at 9) Nancy and her friends work to help one of their own, and Ryan has an enlightening conversation with Celia.

Forged In Fire (History at 9) The four remaining smiths enter an epic final battle.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) A recruit with connections to the CFD tests Serveride’s patience.

The Conners (ABC at 9) Becky works double shifts and takes classes at the community college, which means less time spent with her daughter, and Dan fosters an older dog.

Story continues below advertisement

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 10) The team works together to hunt down a band of mercenaries.

Chicago PD (NBC at 10) Upton tries to locate a missing family, prompting her to think about her own family problems.

Advertisement

A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Eddie reveals his truth, and Katherine yet again suffers the consequences. Maggie and Jamie must address their relationship status.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) Callie and the team tackle a murder case, and Malika reveals how she feels about Dyonte.

Snowfall (FX at 10) Franklin’s world becomes increasingly chaotic, and Teddy goes up the proverbial river.

Premieres

The Wedding Coach (Netflix) Comedian and former bride Jamie Lee shares tips and tricks for wedding planning with soon-to-be-married couples.

Story continues below advertisement

Snabba Cash (Netflix) The lives of a businesswoman, a gang enforcer and a teenager collide as they chase wealth.

Kung Fu (CW at 8) In this reboot of the 1970s David Carradine series, a Chinese American woman goes to China to train in martial arts.

Home Economics (ABC at 8:30) Three adult siblings are in three different economic classes and navigate their dynamic together.

Miniseries

This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist (Netflix) An investigation into the 1990 crime of two men disguised as cops stealing art from a Boston museum.

Exterminate All the Brutes (HBO at 9) The four-part series examines the continuing impact of European colonialism in today’s society.

Specials

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (Netflix) An evening of music from performers honoring Dolly Parton, pictured above, as the MusiCares Person of the Year.

Returning

The Big Day (Netflix) Season 2.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Queen of the South (USA at 10) Season 5.

Save My Skin (TLC at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Lil Rel Howery.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Denis Leary, Cristin Milioti, Rod Wave.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Leslie Odom Jr., Michio Kaku.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Luke Bryan, Katey Sagal.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kenan Thompson, Julien Baker.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Amber Ruffin.