Big Brother (CBS at 8) Season 23 continues.
America’s Got Talent (NBC at 8) Five acts move on to the finals, and viewers have another chance to vote their favorites into the next round.
The Challenge (MTV at 8) The muddy “Mindfield” mission dirties up the game, and players have to use both brains and brawn to succeed; two rookie players discuss a very risky move to secure a strong partner.
Riverdale (CW at 8) Superstar Josie McCoy returns to Riverdale unexpectedly after disappearing in the middle of her world tour; Veronica gets creative after a surprise visit from her old friend Alexandra Cabot; Toni helps Tabitha and Veronica land a deal.
MasterChef (Fox at 8) The final four face a new culinary triathlon where they must make dishes with three legendary chefs: Nyesha Arrington, Suzette Gresham and Gordon Ramsay.
Family Game Fight! (NBC at 9) The Collins family faces off against the Bailey family in an attempt to win $100,000.
In the Dark (CW at 9) A lonely and isolated Murphy seeks comfort in the familiar but must fend for herself.
Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC at 9) Terry’s nose growth has prevented him from meeting his grandkids; Remi has alligator-like skin and is not accustomed to caring for herself; Austin has an embarrassing birthmark right next to his eyelid; Mary Jo has a bump on her neck.
MTV Cribs (MTV at 9:30) Ashlee and Evan Ross show off their SoCal home; a look at Michael Blackson’s Hollywood penthouse; Johnny Weir and his classic abode in Delaware.
Good Trouble (Freeform at 9:30) Callie questions her decisions; Mariana interviews for a new job; Malika considers leaving DPN; Gael must put his priorities into perspective; Alice must make a difficult choice.
Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 10) Shawniece and Jephte catch up with the other couples in New Orleans; Keith makes a huge mistake with Kristine; Amani and Woody discuss expanding their family; Anthony tries to impress Ashley with his athleticism.
My Feet Are Killing Me (TLC at 10) Patients include a man who urinates on his feet, a patient with twisted toes, and a woman who says she walks like a clodhopper.
American Horror Story (FX at 10) The dark history of Provincetown and its residents is brought to light.
Archer (FXX at 10) Archer and Lana battle snakes, crocodiles and mercenaries to reunite a family.
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central at 10) Grandma and her gal pals join together to take down a scammer targeting the elderly, and Nora thinks her former fling Margaret is back to her con artist ways.
Premieres
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney Plus) A reboot of “the 1990s show centers on a prodigy who starts a medical career. Pictured from left to right: Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Mapuana Makia.
Curb Appeal Xtreme (HGTV at 8) John Gidding, Rachel Taylor and Jamie Durie take on makeovers of home exteriors and landscaping.
Specials
20/20: Women of 9/11 (ABC at 9) Diane Sawyer meets with the almost 40 families who lost husbands and fathers in the Sept. 11 attacks.
Too Soon: Comedy After 9/11 (Vice at 9) Comedians reflect on how comedy looked after the Sept. 11 attacks.
Movies
JJ+E (Netflix) Elisabeth and John-John are in different worlds in the same city but find love together.
Returning
The Circle (Netflix) Season 3.
Into the Night (Netflix) Season 2.
Wu-Tang: An American Saga (Hulu) Season 2.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Pete Davidson, Meredith Hagner, Baby Keem.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Chris Wallace, Holland Taylor.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Drew Barrymore, Sebastian Maniscalco, Rufus Wainwright.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Selena Gomez, Glenn Howerton, Walker Hayes.
