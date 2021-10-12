Survivor (CBS at 8) Two castaways come up with a strategy during an immunity challenge, and a castaway does whatever it takes to earn a tribemate’s trust.
The Masked Singer (Fox at 8) Those from Group B return for their second performances of the season. Meanwhile, a new wild card enters the game.
The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Adam is in a sticky situation after being recruited to film his high school’s final football game and he doesn’t catch the winning touchdown, and Beverly finds out her neighbor is moving and she decides she wants to buy his house.
The Challenge (MTV at 8) The players adjust to some new rules.
Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) Decision day is soon, and the spouses meet with experts to get their questions about marriage answered.
Dateline: Secrets Uncovered (Oxygen at 8) A woman is found strangled after a storm, and police set their sights on a fiancé and a co-worker.
Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Charles helps Scott with a patient recently diagnosed with schizophrenia, and Crockett is caught off-guard.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo at 8) Erika tackles viewers’ difficult questions, and Crystal admits she has something in common with Sutton.
The Wonder Years (ABC at 8:30) Dean goes to band practice with Bill but must be picked up by Lillian, and Dean realizes what his mom does while he’s at school all day.
Tough as Nails (CBS at 9) Crew members prep for their first individual challenge, which is repairing snow fences on the highest peak in Los Angeles.
The Conners (ABC at 9) A weather report forecasts a tornado heading for Lanford, ensuring there will be chaos and surprises on Dan and Louise’s wedding day.
The Bradshaw Bunch (E! at 9) Terry helps Rachel become a brand ambassador for her favorite yoga spa and also meddles in Erin’s baby business in order to get another grandchild.
Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Kidd steps into her role as a lieutenant, and Chief Hawkins rides with Ambulance 61 to learn more about Brett. Casey goes on a trip out of town, and a Ritter date night suddenly becomes an emergency situation.
Home Economics (ABC at 9:30) Marina is worried Camila has lost touch with her Mexican heritage, so she gets the family to help her reconnect with her roots, and Sarah interviews for a position at Gretchen’s school.
In Pursuit With John Walsh (Investigation Discovery at 10) John joins the search for Adarus Black, who allegedly murdered a woman in broad daylight.
Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) Upton and Ruzek answer an emergency call to an abandoned house and their investigation goes down a dark path.
CSI: Vegas (CBS at 10) Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle help a former colleague who is accused of tampering with evidence.
American Horror Story (FX at 10) Someone unexpected drops by the White House and spills details of a terrible plan.
A Million Little Things (ABC at 10) Gary’s past affects his future with Darcy, and Eddie finds out more from the night of his accident. Rome gets interest in his documentary, and Maggie gets a dose of workplace politics.
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (Comedy Central at 10) Nora loves her new life in New Mexico, but receives a letter from home that makes her question everything. Grandma experiences loneliness during lockdown.
Premieres
Just Beyond (Disney Plus) A horror anthology series based on the graphic novel by R.L. Stine.
Clash of the Cover Bands (E! at 9:30) Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert and Ester Dean searches for the best ever cover band.
Twenties After-Show With B. Scott (BET at 10:30) B. Scott and the cast of “Twenties” come together and discuss personal experiences and interview guests.
Specials
Dopesick (Hulu) This drama miniseries based on Danny Strong’s book looks at the opioid crisis in the United States. Pictured: Kaitlyn Dever.
Movies
Fever Dream (Netflix) The relationship between two young moms reveals a potential environmental catastrophe.
Nova: Arctic Drift (PBS at 9) The Arctic is warming at twice the rate as the rest of the world, changing scientists’ predictions of global change.
Returning
Liza on Demand (YouTube) Season 3.
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW at 8) Season 7.
Sistas (BET at 9) Season 3 resumes.
Batwoman (CW at 9) Season 3.
Killer Cases (A&E at 10) Season 2.
The Sinner (USA at 10) Season 4.
Twenties (BET at 10) Season 2.
Late Night
Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Rosario Dawson.
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Nicole Holofcener, Victoria Beckham, Holly Humberstone.
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Billie Eilish.
Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Chris Hayes, Sarah Snook.
— Anying Guo