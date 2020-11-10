Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living (BET at 8:30) Sheriff Luckett stops by to have a talk with Jeremy about their kids.

Guy’s Grocery Games (Food at 9) Some of Guy and Hunter’s favorite chefs grill up backyard burgers and steak dinners with surprise ingredients.

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Braunwyn opens up to Gina about her struggle with alcohol.

I Can See Your Voice (Fox at 9) Guest panelists Yvette Nicole Brown and Robin Thicke. One contestant performs with Jesse McCartney.

Tyler Perry’s Sistas (BET at 9) Andi tries to move on and consider other men.

Premieres

Eater’s Guide to the World (Hulu) Maya Rudolph narrates this quest to find the most unexpected places to get an epic meal, while drinking and dining with locals along the way.

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Netflix) Comedy trio Aunty Donna showcase their uniquely absurd and offbeat style through an array of sketches, songs and characters.

A Queen Is Born (Netflix) Gloria Groove and Alexia Twister make drag dreams come true as they help six artists find the confidence to own the stage.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo at 10) The popular franchise expands into the mountains of Utah.

Miniseries

Trial 4 (Netflix) Charged as a teen in the 1993 killing of a Boston cop, Sean K. Ellis fights to prove his innocence while exposing police corruption and systemic racism.

The Liberator (Netflix) The animated drama series is based on the nonfiction book “The Liberator: One World War II Soldier’s 500-Day Odyssey From the Beaches of Sicily to the Gates of Dachau.”

Specials

2020 CMA Awards (ABC at 8) Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker, live from Nashville.

Hunting Hitler: The Final Chapter (History at 8) An investigation into the true scope of Hitler’s Fourth Reich plans. Experts examine how the Nazis infiltrated and specifically targeted the United States after World War II.

Returning

Josh Gates Tonight (Discovery at 8) Season 2.

Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Season 6.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Season 9.

S.W.A.T. (CBS at 9) Season 4.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) Season 8.

Late Night

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Michael Strahan, Brené Brown, Patty Smyth.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Olivia Colman, Gillian Anderson, Kylie Minogue.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Maren Morris.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Max Greenfield, Ashe and Niall Horan.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ethan Hawke, Lewis Black, Carter McLean.