Chicago Med (NBC at 8) Dr. Halstead finds continued success in his trial.

American Housewife (ABC at 8:30) Katie and Tami make fast friends with J.D., a luxury hotel manager whose promise of access to complimentary hotel rooms around the world sounds incredibly enticing.

The Conners (ABC at 9) Darlene hires her first assistant at Wellman’s Plastics but soon realizes she is anything but helpful.

Nancy Drew (CW at 9) With time running out, Nancy and her friends come up with a plan that they think might help reverse the curse that the Aglaeca placed on them.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) When Firehouse 51 is called to the scene of a dangerous blaze inside a 10-story storage unit, Herrmann and Cruz find themselves trapped inside a freight elevator with all communications cut off.

Call Your Mother (ABC at 9:30) Danny helps Jean realize she needs to set boundaries.

For Life (ABC at 10) The family struggles with whether to have Aaron Jr. baptized.

Chicago PD (NBC at 10) Burgess makes a discovery about a previous case that will change her life forever.

Resident Alien (Syfy at 10) In his first week at the clinic, Harry struggles to diagnose a strange feeling.

Premieres

Europe’s New Wild (PBS at 10) Explore the resurgence of iconic wildlife and natural processes across Europe’s most breathtaking landscapes, from the Arctic Circle to rich river wetlands, from deep forests to rugged mountain peaks.

Firefly Lane (Netflix) Tully and Kate meet as young girls on Firefly Lane and become inseparable friends throughout 30 years of ups and downs.

One Week to Sell (Discovery Plus) Taylor Spellman creates personalized design plans for lagging listings to make them market-ready with high-end style on a small budget.

Reset (Vice at 10) Dexter Thomas reveals the untold stories of the video game industry and meets people changing how we play today.

Returning

My Feet Are Killing Me (TLC at 10) Season 2.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Kyra Sedgwick.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Kelly Ripa, M. Night Shyamalan, Fireboy DML.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Salma Hayek, Mark Harris.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Magic Johnson, Jenny Slate, Ashnikko.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Kal Penn, Josh Groban.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Amy Schumer, Thomas Middleditch, Matt Cameron.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:35) Richfresh.