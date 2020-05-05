My 600-lb Life (TLC at 8) Dottie’s weight-loss journey is challenged by her husband’s drinking problem.

The Oval (BET at 9) Hunter and Victoria’s pasts come to haunt them.

See No Evil (ID at 9) The case of 23-year-old Christina Morris.

Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform at 9) The witches have their final training exercise.

Forged in Fire (History at 9) Four smiths forge handles using titanium.

American Housewife (ABC at 9) The Ottos go on a family vacation.

Single Parents (ABC at 9:30) Will tries to distract himself from thinking about Angie.

SEAL Team (CBS at 10) The Bravo Team gets a lead on a terrorist leader’s location.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX at 10) Colin gets promoted at work.

Summer House (Bravo at 9) Kyle and Amanda have bachelor and bachelorette parties.

Movie

Becoming (Netflix) The documentary follows former first lady Michelle Obama during her recent book tour.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Kristin Chenoweth.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) The Daily Social Distancing Show.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Gabrielle Union, Henry Winkler, Brad Paisley.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Robert De Niro, Alison Roman.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Beanie Feldstein, Machine Gun Kelly, Travis Barker.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Ice Cube, Sarah Kendzior.

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Christina Hendricks.