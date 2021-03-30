The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) When the football season is threatened, Barry worries that him and Murray will no longer have anything to talk about.

Riverdale (CW at 8) Archie’s former Army general shows up with surprising news, and Jughead’s unconventional method of curing writer’s block raises concerns.

American Housewife (ABC at 8:30) Katie pushes Cooper to share his love for the culinary arts with his father, and the Otto family gets a surprise in the season finale.

Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Firehouse 51 investigates suspicious fires, and Mouch hopes to make his longtime dream come true.

The Conners (ABC at 9) Beck feels pressure to impress an old friend, and Dan and Ben get into a huge argument.

Game of Talents (Fox at 9) Contestants must guess the performers’ hidden talents based on some clues and a first impression, hosted by Wayne Brady.

Nancy Drew (CW at 9) Nancy’s new investigating job concerns a florist and she receives some help from Gil Bobbsey.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 9) Melissa and Teresa’s fight sends Joe Gorga over the edge, and Evan goes to confront Teresa.

Call Your Mother (ABC at 9:30) When Lane’s judgmental mom comes to town, Lane goes to hide anything that may warrant her disapproval.

Resident Alien (Syfy at 10) In the season finale, Harry is close to completing his mission and facing his own humanity.

Chicago PD (NBC at 10) Ruzek’s father goes missing.

Good Trouble (Freeform at 10) An intruder interrupts Malika’s new moon ceremony, causing chaos among the Coterie members.

The Con (ABC at 10) A person called the “Con Queen” pretended to be various high-power female film industry executives for years.

Premieres

Haunted: Latin America (Netflix) Real people’s tales of the paranormal come to life in reenactments.

K-Pop Evolution (YouTube) Documenting the worldwide rise of K-pop, an industry worth billions of dollars.

Laundry Guy (Discovery Plus) Cleaning expert Patric Richardson shows how your valuables can be salvageable.

Movies

Godzilla vs. Kong (HBO Max) Godzilla and King Kong engage in an epic fight as humanity tries to eliminate them both.

Specials

Extinction: The Facts (PBS at 8) Sir David Attenborough, pictured above, explores how pandemic diseases are impacted by the extinction crisis.

Returning

Back (IFC) Season 2.

Late Night

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Jamie Foxx, Lauren Graham, AJR.