Wisting (Sundance Now) This 10-part bilingual crime thriller follows a Norwegian homicide detective tracking down an American serial killer in Norway.

Specials

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times (ABC at 8) The classic sitcoms are re-created live.

Masters of Illusion: Christmas Magic 2019 (CW at 9) This one-hour special features some of today’s hottest magicians, along with a dose of holiday magic.

The Great Food Truck Race (Food at 10) Tyler Florence meets with the final two food truck teams at a bustling farmers market in Newport, R.I.

Movie

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer (Netflix) A criminal’s gruesome videos drive a group of amateur online sleuths to launch a risky manhunt.

Returning

Property Brothers: Forever Home (HGTV at 9) Season 2

Late Night

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Paul Reiser, Helen Hunt, Dua Lipa, James Blake

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Charlize Theron, Martha Stewart

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Brie Larson, Jamie Foxx, Bryan Stevenson, Molly Hopkins, Yola

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Laura Dern, Mark Duplass, guest host Melissa McCarthy

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) John Mulaney, Rodrigo Santoro

A Little Late/Lilly Singh (NBC at 1:40) Malala Yousafzai

— Nina Zafar

