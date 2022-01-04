Chicago Fire (NBC at 9) Stella Kidd returns to the firehouse; the squad deals with a potassium tunnel fire.
The Conners (ABC at 9) Ben invites Nick to watch the Bears game; Dan makes some changes to the bedroom while Louise is away.
Next Level Chef (Fox at 9) The teams look to whip up an elegant steak dinner.
The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo at 9) Shannon apologizes to Heather and asks for her forgiveness.
Home Economics (ABC at 9:30) A revelation about Sofia Salazar leads Tom and Marina to face a tough task.
The Chase (ABC at 10) James Holzhauer returns as the chaser to take on three competitors.
Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) The crew tries to track down a missing child but things get dicey.
Hard Knocks in Season: The Indianapolis Colts (HBO at 10) The Colts prepare for the Raiders but face a challenge when quarterback Carson Wentz tests positive for coronavirus.
Premieres
Good Sam (CBS at 10) Dr. Sam Griffith becomes her hospital’s chief of surgery after her arrogant boss — and father — falls into a coma, but things get tricky when he awakens.
Rebelde (Netflix) A reboot of the popular 2000s Mexican musical telenovela about a high school.
Specials
Homegrown: Standoff to Rebellion (Hulu) An ABC News investigation into the days leading up to the storming of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Movies
Four to Dinner (Netflix) An Italian rom-com follows four single friends in different couplings.
Returning
The Amazing Race (CBS at 8) Eleven new teams start their adventure by traveling to London.
I Can See Your Voice (Fox at 8) Guest panelists Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton; a contestant duets with Jewel.
Married at First Sight (Lifetime at 8) Ten Boston residents anticipate their blind marriages in two weeks.
Sistas (BET at 9) Season 4 premieres with Danni stuck in a sticky situation.
Worst Cooks in America (Food at 9) New contestants must cook a loved one’s favorite meal and re-create a surf-and-turf meal.
Late Night
Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Cate Blanchett, Nate Bargatze, Gayle.
Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Saint Jhn.
Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Andrew Sleighter.
